US-NEWS-NH-GOV-CHRIS-SUNUNU-ENDORSES-1-MLV.jpg

State auditor candidate Anthony Amore speaks at a campaign event across the street from the State House Wednesday afternoon with former Gov. Bill Weld and Gov. Charlie Baker.  

 SAM DRYSDALE / STATE HOUSE NEWS SERVICE

With Election Day one week away, Republican auditor candidate Anthony Amore secured another high-profile gubernatorial endorsement as he faces mounting pressure tied to abuse allegations over his divorce from more than a decade ago.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu threw his support Tuesday behind Amore, who faces Democratic state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, in his bid to replace outgoing state Auditor Suzanne Bump.