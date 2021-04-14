MERRIMACK — State Republican leaders were mightily relieved Wednesday, the day after their hand-picked candidate, four-term Town Councilor Bill Boyd, won an open House seat to replace the late Speaker Dick Hinch despite being outspent more than 2-1.
“It is all so surreal. It is sublime,” Boyd said during an interview. “I remain humbled and honored by the vote of confidence and support from the Merrimack community. Their vote of support is not lost on me, not one bit.”
After losing by 400 votes, Democrat and ex-state Rep. Wendy Thomas sounded like someone who will be back to try again in 2022 to become one of eight House members Merrimack voters will elect to represent them.
“In spite of tonight’s results, I know that we have succeeded in advancing awareness for the issues we care about most," declared Thomas, who while in the House worked on the state response to the exposure of PFAS contaminants to residents in her hometown.
"Our campaign has been a huge triumph. This Water Warrior is not done yet!”
She said she is currently involved in preparing a PFAS transition plan for the Biden administration.
Boyd, who was endorsed by Gov. Chris Sununu, got 2,531 votes, Thomas received 2,144, and Stephen Hollenberg, a member of the American Solidary Party, got 104.
High stakes
The stakes in this special election were much higher than the $100-a-year plus mileage that Boyd will receive as one of 424 state lawmakers.
Nearly $100,000 was spent in this race, with both major candidates receiving backing from national groups.
Four years ago, Edith DesMaris, an early-childhood executive, became the first Democrat since 1913 to win a House special election in the rock-ribbed Republican town of Wolfeboro.
An impressive streak of special election wins by Democrats followed across the state.
They were a harbinger for the Trump midterm setback election in 2018, which flipped the New Hampshire House and Senate from Republican to Democratic control and helped sweep Thomas into the House seat in Merrimack she held for two years.
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, admitted he didn't want to cede any momentum to Democrats while he leads one of the smallest GOP majorities in the House (now 213-186) in recent history.
"Losing in Merrimack was never an option, and we had a tall order against liberal, deep-pocket, out-of-state special interests that attempted to buy the election," Osborne said.
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley said Thomas did as well as could have been hoped.
“Merrimack is a traditionally Republican town, and the fact that Wendy Thomas came so close to victory shows just how strong our Democratic values are in red areas across the state," Buckley said.
The reality is somewhere in between those partisan perspectives.
Merrimack is a Republican town based on party registration, but the GOP edge is 5.4% -- healthy but by no means insurmountable.
That's why, while Sununu got 70% of the vote in Merrimack last Nov. 3 on the same day that Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by more than 1,000 votes, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas won the town by more than 600, and Democrat Rosemarie Rung held onto her House seat.
Remembering Hinch
The late Hinch, a Republican and seven-term member of the House, died Dec. 9, 2020, one week after taking the oath as speaker of the House of Representatives.
The House leader was on the minds of all hopefuls Tuesday as candidates and their backers held signs outside the town’s three polling locations and greeted voters.
Boyd described Hinch as a good friend who could never be replaced.
“Hinch is still in my heart and my mind and my prayers,” Boyd said.
Boyd, who said Concord needs a sobering voice, vowed to be a responsible and respected voice for Merrimack residents.
"We have been working hard since I got into this race. It has been a 15-week marathon run,” he said, thanking his wife, Michele, and his daughter, Jade, for their ongoing support.
He also thanked his opponents for elevating the level of communication throughout the campaign, adding he knows they will continue to be active.
“We commend Bill Boyd for winning this hard-fought special election," said Greg Moore, state director of Americans for Prosperity-New Hampshire, in a statement. "Merrimack residents saw how his agenda of keeping more money in families’ pockets, ensuring the government stays within its means and giving workers more power to control their paychecks will strengthen our New Hampshire advantage.”
Moore said Boyd, a Merrimack town councilor for 10 years, has big shoes to fill, but the House could not have asked for a more principled leader to continue Hinch’s work of advancing economic opportunity for every Granite Stater.
Heavy turnout
Town officials said they ran out of 4,000 machine ballots on Tuesday evening because of the tremendous voter turnout and had to temporarily switch to paper ballots. Results were delayed slightly as volunteers had to hand-count about 900 paper ballots.
Town Moderator Lynn Christensen said 4,813 ballots were cast in the special election.
“This is fabulous,” Christensen said of the turnout, which she had expected to be closer to 3,000 voters.
The third candidate, Hollenberg, who stayed home on Tuesday to care for his three children, said he was proud of the campaign and the race.
He expressed disappointment at how much outside money poured into what might be the most expensive special election ever in New Hampshire.
“I feel like it was a huge waste,” Hollenberg said. Many of the special-interest groups involved in the election did not have Merrimack’s best interests at heart, he said.