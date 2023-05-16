NASHUA — House Democrats drew to within two votes of the Republican majority, having won a special election in a Nashua inner city ward Tuesday night.
Democrat Marc Plamondon, a former Nashua board of aldermen member, had been heavily favored to win the seat in Ward 4, as it’s one of the most Democratic precincts in the 400-person House of Representatives.
Plamondon defeated Republican nominee David Narkunas by a vote of 151-60.
The election was to replace Democrat Stacie Marie-Loughton who stepped down after her arrest on stalking charges.
Rep. Laura Talerski, D-Nashua, chairs the PAC to elect House Democrats.
“Granite Staters deserve leadership that strengthens our public schools, protects reproductive rights, and lowers property taxes," Talerski said in a statement.
"After two consecutive special election victories, it’s clear that Democrats have the momentum to deliver on these priorities. We are committed to fight for an enduring House majority in 2024, or before.”
The victory leaves the House with 200 Republicans, 198 Democrats and two vacancies due to two resignations, one a Democrat, ex-Rep. Josh Adjutant of Enfield and the other a Republican, former Rep. Benjamin T. Bartlett IV of Nottingham.
In actuality, House Democrats only have 197 voting members because, ex-House Democratic Leader David Cote, who lives in Nashua’s Ward 4, has not been to the State House, sworn into his seat or allowed to vote since the COVID-19 pandemic due to health problems.
Last February, House Democrats and the candidate spent nearly $250,000 for Democratic Rep. Chuck Grassie of Rochester to win a runoff special election after he and former GOP Mayor David Walker had tied last November.
In this race, Plamondon has raised less than $6,000 while the Granite State Interfaith Action Fund has chipped in with $1,100 support of its own to support him.
Narkunas has not filed any report which are only required after a candidate raises or spends at least $500.