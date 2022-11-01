Hassan releases names of vets backing her
Republican nominee Don Bolduc and Sen. Maggie Hassan.

MANCHESTER — For the first time in their race, Republican U.S. Senate nominee Don Bolduc has inched ahead of Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, according to in an independent poll released Tuesday.

Karoline Leavitt, the Republican nominee in the 1st Congressional District, opened up a 6-point lead over incumbent Democrat Chris Pappas in the same survey from the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College.

Neil Levesque, executive director with the N.H. Institute of Politics, said its latest poll last weekend had undecided voters breaking to Republican candidates.