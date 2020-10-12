Candidates and state leaders on both sides of the political aisle reacted Monday to the start of Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
As the nominee appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Democrats in New Hampshire said Barrett poses a threat to Granite Staters’ health care, while Republicans say she is a role model and distinguished judge who should be confirmed promptly.
“She is exceptionally well-qualified and she will apply the law as written and enforce the tax structure and original understanding of the Constitution,” said Bryant “Corky” Messner, candidate for U.S. Senate.
During a media call on Monday, Messner said Barrett, whom he described as a brilliant jurist, will serve the American people with honor and distinction, adding she has an outstanding legal record.
“Americans deserve a fully staffed Supreme Court as soon as possible,” he said.
Some on the Democratic side noted that the Supreme Court is set to hear Trump’s lawsuit on the Affordable Care Act immediately after the election. Barrett has criticized a 2012 Supreme Court ruling that upheld the ACA.
“As Senator Kamala Harris told us last week, Trump and his Republican allies are coming for your health care, and Granite Staters need to know that this threat ramps up today as Judge Barrett’s confirmation hearing begins,” state Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley said in a statement.
Buckley called Barrett a crucial part of Trump’s latest scheme to take away health care for hundreds of thousands of Granite Staters and send premiums skyrocketing by eradicating the Affordable Care Act without replacement.
Democrats will do “everything we can to protect and build on the advancements of the ACA, and this week shows how critical their victories on Nov. 3 will be,” Buckley said.
On Monday, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., opened the confirmation hearing that could lead to the replacement of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before Election Day.
“When the president offered this nomination, I was deeply honored, but it was not a position I had sought out, and I thought carefully before accepting,” Barrett said. “I chose to accept the nomination because I believe deeply in the rule of law and the place of the Supreme Court in our nation.”
Messner said the Senate should do its job and proceed with the confirmation of Barrett, he said, adding that without a ninth judge on the Supreme Court, it could create a “constitutional crisis” if the circuit courts disagree on an issue related to the election and the Supreme Court ultimately votes in a 4-4 tie.
“With ‘Colorado Corky’ Messner’s unwavering support, Mitch McConnell has wasted months refusing to seriously negotiate a new COVID relief package for small businesses, schools and hospitals. Now he is racing to ram through a Supreme Court nominee even though the election is already underway,” Josh Marcus-Blank, spokesman for Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s campaign, said in a statement Monday. “Colorado Corky and Mitch McConnell are looking out for themselves, not the people of New Hampshire.”