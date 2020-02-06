CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu, Secretary of State Bill Gardner and top state and federal prosecutors vowed next Tuesday’s first-in-the-nation primary will go off without a hitch but they’re prepared for any contingency.
During a nearly, hour-long news conference Thursday, Sununu said the state’s “100-year tradition” of fair and transparent elections will continue and the debacle with the count and reporting of results in Iowa will not happen here.
"We have a great record of being right, reliable and on time and this time will be no different," Sununu said.
A two-term Newfields Republican, Sununu promised he won’t brag next Wednesday if the primary is carried out flawlessly but he quickly debunked calls from the Boston Globe and others that New Hampshire should lose its treasured status.
“I am sure there are lot of folks who think they can replicate the success and integrity that New Hampshire has built but they can’t,” Sununu said in the Executive Council chambers to a roomful packed with national reporters.
“It is easy to take shots from the outside but at the end of the day, the facts speak for themselves. We do it right and we do it better than anybody else does and we take great pride in that.”
The reputation of Iowa’s caucus hit rock bottom Thursday as Democratic National Chairman Tom Perez called for a recounting of all the votes in light of reports there were rampant irregularities from initial reporting which led to even more delays in getting verified results.
“Enough is enough. In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a re-canvass,” Perez tweeted.
After the news conference, Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley echoed the sentiments that any issues with this primary will be minor and likely will get resolved that day.
“I am 100 percent confident,” Buckley said. “We all know how to do this.”
Gardner said the paper-ballot trail, a voter registration database that is offline and can’t be hacked plus the experience of 6,000 local election officials assure him New Hampshire insure the quality election that citizens here have come to expect.
“There has never been an issue with regards to the vote,” said Gardner who's held the job since 1976 and is the nation's longest state election official.
"New Hampshire has never let the country down."
No phone apps here
Deputy Secretary of State David Scanlan said the state doesn’t rely on phone apps such as the one that malfunctioned in Iowa.
“To use a sports analogy, when a team wants to do well, the first thing they want to do is stick with the fundamental; make sure you do those right. That is what New Hampshire does,” Scanlan said.
“There aren’t many bells and whistles. We see benefits of technology coming down the road...The key is we are not going to let the technology interfere with how we conduct our elections.”
AG MacDonald said throughout primary day there will be five operators manning the election hotline to take complaints and concerns. The toll-free number is 866-868-3703.
A new wrinkle is MacDonald has assembled 50 lawyers, investigators and staff that will visit all polling places in the state including the three that plan to hold voting at midnight, Dixville Notch, Hart’s Location and Millsfield.
“We will have 100 percent coverage in our state; every polling place in town and ward will be visited by someone from the Department of Justice," MacDonald said.
According to published reports, the phone number to report Iowa caucus results was posted on a fringe internet message board on Monday night along with encouragement to “clog the lines.”
The jammed phone lines that left some caucus managers on hold for hours may have in part been due to prank calls, Iowa party officials said.
An Iowa Democratic Party official said the influx of calls to the reporting hotline included “supporters of President Trump who called to express their displeasure with the Democratic Party.”
Iowa hit by phone jamming report
MacDonald said if the election hotline is tied up residents should call the AG’s main number, 271-3658.
In 2002, GOP aides engineered the jamming of phone lines to campaign offices for U.S. Senate Jeanne Shaheen in NH.
Two GOP staffers went to federal prison and the state party settled a lawsuit by paying the NH Democratic Party $125,000.
“That issue from nearly 20 years ago doesn’t apply to this at all,” Sununu stressed.
Assistant U.S. Atty. Mark Zuckerman said federal prosecutors stand ready to assist MacDonald if an election dispute has a federal law component.
Scanlan said if there are any voting irregularities the campaigns or party officials are concerned about following the vote, there will be rooms reserved in the State House where political staffers can congregate on Wednesday.
“In the event something significant happens…we intend to be transparent,” Scanlan said.
“I would be surprised myself if we need to do that.”
Former State Rep. and Sen. Jim Splaine, a Portsmouth Democrat, authored the last major change to the state’s first-in-the-nation primary law and agreed this experience Tuesday will be nothing like Iowa.
“Here, no voter has to explain or justify his or her vote to anyone else, nor can be bullied into submission by the loudest voice in the room. We can vote our conscience, our gut, our personal beliefs,” Splaine said.
“If history is any indication, our voters will turn out in greater numbers than in Iowa or any other state that is yet to come.”
New law linking voting with residency
Some election security experts have maintained NH should do more routine audits of its Accuvote machines that in two-thirds of communities take in and automatically count the ballots.
These machines that tabulate about 85 percent of the total date back to the 1990s.
This is the first election in which new laws regarding voting take effect which equate the act of taking a ballot with becoming a resident.
Sununu championed these measures after the 2016 election in which he alleged that some out-of-state college students and others had cast ballots here.
Until this new law, New Hampshire was the only state in the country that didn’t connect voting to residency.
The laws are now being challenged in court by lawyers for state Democrats and civil libertarians.
Gardner and MacDonald said local election officials have been briefed about those changes and denied the claims of several Democratic presidential candidates that this new definition intimidates young voters.
“The way people register to vote, the way they voted, all the forms, it is the same,” Gardner summed up
“I am very confident it will be the same as it was four years ago, 20 years ago, 40 years ago.”