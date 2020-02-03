MANCHESTER — Every 208 weeks there is one in which New Hampshire is at the center of the political universe.
And those frenzied seven days are here.
All the major 2020 Democratic hopefuls will be flying in from Iowa early Tuesday, fresh off triumphs or disappointments arising from that state's first caucus event on Monday.
Former Vice President Joe Biden gets going in Nashua at a Girls Inc. rally. For 2016 New Hampshire primary winner Bernie Sanders, it starts at the Hampshire Hills Athletic Club in Milford. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren begins with a town hall forum at the Colonial Theatre in Keene. Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg opens his final week in New Hampshire at the Rex Theatre in Manchester. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar's kickoff rally will be at the New Hampshire Technical Institute in Concord. (See related calendar of appearances.)
Each will barely able to take a breath before they must sprint through their own and joint events, striving to win enough support in the first-in-the-nation primary on Feb. 11 to continue on to other contests across the country.
Veteran political observers say this Democratic field, which started with more than two dozen hopefuls, remains as wide open as any in recent memory.
"This electorate strikes me as the most turbulent I can ever remember; there is still so much room for change," said Wayne Lesperance, vice president of academic affairs at New England College in Henniker.
"This has been an unprecedented cycle in a lot of ways. The total breadth of choice has been staggering, and across the spectrum there is this big discussion about who has the best chance of winning versus who passes the ideological identity test."
Bernie still must worry
Some who don't have a horse in this race think the race has been decided.
"It looks like Sen. Bernie Sanders will not only win New Hampshire but fairly decisively," followed by Biden, Warren, Buttigieg and Klobuchar, former Republican National Committeeman Steve Duprey wrote in a commentary last weekend.
But an independently funded poll by the UMass Lowell Center for Public Opinion released Monday put Sanders ahead with 22 percent, Biden 1 point behind and Warren 2 points behind Biden. That's a dead heat in a survey with a margin of error of plus or minus 6.4 percent.
"This is a true toss-up race. There are three candidates within the margin of error and when you count the persuadable voters for the other candidates, there is a high degree of instability in this race with just over a week to go," said Joshua Dyck, director of the UMass Lowell polling center and associate professor of political science.
"New Hampshire primaries are reputed for going down to the wire and it looks like Granite State Democrats are ready to live up to their reputation."
If that wasn't murky enough, the first day of an eight-day tracking poll from 7 News and Emerson College released Monday had Sanders with a commanding lead at 29 percent, more than twice Biden's second place showing of 14 percent. Buttigieg (13 percent) and Warren (12 percent) followed right behind Biden.
Asked to pick who they believed would win the nomination, 39 percent in the Emerson poll picked Biden and 38 percent picked Sanders. No other candidate got more than 5 percent.
Big joint events night after night
Dante Scala, professor of politics at the University of New Hampshire and a Carsey School fellow, said Sanders still has plenty to worry about.
"Bernie's floor is the highest; his supporters are the most likely to say yes, for sure I am voting for Bernie," Scala said.
While Sanders' lead has been consistent, "for the most part it has also been narrow," Scala said. "We have seen leads larger than Sanders’ disappear in the week between Iowa and the primary. New Hampshire is not a done deal."
With four candidates in the top tier, and Klobuchar trying hard to get there, "We are at that weird point in the primary season where absolutely anything could happen," said Chris Galdieri, associate professor of politics at Saint Anselm College.
"Usually by now you have a good sense of who the top two candidates are, and we just don’t."
Saint Anselm will host three straight nights of mega-joint appearances: two CNN candidate town halls, each with four candidates apiece Wednesday and Thursday, and then a final debate between seven hopefuls broadcast on ABC Friday night.
Then Saturday night, all the candidates get to speak to an overflow crowd of party activists at the NH Democratic Party's McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner at the SNHU Arena in Manchester.
On primary eve, President Trump will be in Manchester for his own rally at the SNHU Arena. Vice President Mike Pence will join Trump after appearing at a "Cops for Trump" event in Portsmouth earlier on Monday.
Another subplot to this week is whether Trump's political machine can deliver such an overwhelming victory over former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld that it knocks Weld out of future primaries.
What these candidates cannot control are spontaneous moments of joy and misery on the campaign trail that make or break a candidacy in the final week.
Greg Moore, state director of Americans for Prosperity, got his campaign operative test first on the Lamar Alexander presidential campaign in 1996.
He'll never forget when CNN reporter John King overheard Alexander asking an aide to go find out the price of milk and a dozen eggs "now."
A reporter had just stumped Alexander with that middle-class question moments earlier.
"It took us two whole days to recover from that and we really never did," said Moore of Alexander who finished third in that GOP primary.
Spontaneous moments make or break
Hillary Clinton's fortunes in 2008 blossomed in the final weekend, many believe, after she nearly teared up while answering a woman's question at a Portsmouth cafe.
Cynics maintain Barack Obama handed Clinton momentum a few nights earlier with this half-hearted defense of her during their last debate, "You're likeable enough, Hillary."
Sometimes the defining moment comes when a candidate's attack takes out an opponent but it's fatal for the assailant as well.
This happened in 2016 when former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie pummeled rival and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio in their last New Hampshire debate.
Both of them finished out of the money here days later.
"Someone in that top tier by Friday night's debate will be clinging by his or her fingertips. Some will really be in dire straits. There is the possibility that will they gang up on Sanders or decide to leave him alone and try to audition to become the Bernie alternative," UNH's Scala said.
The length of this campaign and the lack of a clear narrative could cause many undecided voters to reject what's inspiring in favor of what's familiar, Lesperance added.
"As they prepare to vote, are they really looking for a candidate who is a radical departure from the past or are they tired and will they just look for somebody from the past they know and think they can trust," Lesperance said.
However this ends, those who closely follow the event every four years live for this last, wild ride.
"The next week is the Super Bowl of American politics," fiscally-conservative operative Moore summed up.
"Where else do you walk down their Elm Street at any time and get a TV camera put in front of you asking how you'll vote? As a political junkie you can’t beat this anywhere, any time."