CONCORD — The state Senate unanimously adopted a resolution Thursday embracing the state’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary.
Senate Majority Whip Regina Birdsell, R-Hampstead, authored the resolution responding to the Democratic National Committee’s decision last week to approve a 2024 calendar that would give the first primary to South Carolina.
“We do not answer to political committees and make no mistake, Granite Staters will follow New Hampshire’s law and our primary will remain the first in the nation,” Birdsell said in presenting the proposal.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester, a DNC member, opposed the DNC plan at its winter meeting in Philadelphia.
“The political parties did not give New Hampshire the first in the nation primary. New Hampshire created the first in the nation primary,” Soucy said.
Candidates have supported the 100-year tradition because they get to engage with voters directly in ways they cannot in larger states, Soucy said.
“Each one of us who have participated in these activities knows the difference that it makes,” Soucy said.
The Senate suspended all its rules to take up and pass the resolution without a public hearing.
The language of the resolution answered the DNC threat that New Hampshire and any other state which holds an election earlier than the DNC calendar could lose some or all of its delegates.
The resolution concludes, “That the General Court expects all political parties to respect the results of New Hampshire’s first in the nation presidential primary by seating the delegates selected by New Hampshire voters at their national nominating conventions.”
The DNC has given New Hampshire until June to repeal its first-in-the-nation primary law and to expand absentee voting rights or risk having its primary moved out later into March 2024.
Gov. Chris Sununu called the ultimatum “blackmail,” and Republican legislative leaders said lawmakers will not make those changes.