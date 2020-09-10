CONCORD — As expected, Tuesday’s primary in New Hampshire set voter turnout records on several fronts, according to official results.
Secretary of State Bill Gardner confirmed a record 304,671 cast ballots Tuesday. That obliterated the previous record for a September primary of about 228,000 set in 2018.
The 156,976 who cast ballots in the Democratic primary and the 147,695 voting in the Republican primary were each also all-time marks for a September primary, Gardner said.
The total of 90,322 absentee ballots cast was likewise much greater than ever before.
The highest number of absentees ballots for a state primary in past elections was just over 9,000.
The governor and Legislature agreed to allow anyone to request and vote by absentee if they felt uncomfortable going to the polls due to COVID-19.
Gardner said he was proud so many New Hampshire voters in both parties showed up in person in healthy numbers despite the virus.
Nearly three times as many Democrats (66,651) voted by absentee as Republicans (23,671).
Thus, the turnout in person was greater for those who voted Republican (124,024) than those who voted Democratic (90,325).