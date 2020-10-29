As the ski industry braces for an unprecedented season in light of COVID-19, leaders in the field say they are ready for the challenge.
“We have all been working to try to figure out how to be innovative,” said Jessyca Keeler, executive director of Ski New Hampshire.
Keeler said New England skiers will need to be educated on how to safely put their ski boots on at their vehicles.
“Some people aren’t going to love that,” she said of the limited lodge access at resorts, but she hopes that people will be patient as resorts adapt to the changing conditions.
During a virtual meeting with Rep. Annie Kuster on Thursday, representatives from various ski resorts throughout the Granite State had an opportunity to share their thoughts and concerns about the upcoming season.
Tim Smith, president and general manager of Waterville Valley Resort, said he has pitched several ideas to the National Forest Service, adding the organization has been very responsive to his requests.
For instance, Smith said Waterville Valley will attempt to create ski-ways to some of its parking lots to make the transition from the slopes to cars easier for patrons.
Waterville Valley was one of many ski resorts in the state to take advantage of the Paycheck Protection Program earlier this year.
“It was a lifesaver for many of us to keep our staff on and push forward through the pandemic,” said Smith.
Jay Scambio, president and general manager of Loon Mountain, expressed concerns about forest service fees being reinstated. Several ski resorts in the region operate on federal land, he explained.
This past spring when COVID-19 hit and the resorts had to shut down their seasons early, those forest service fees were deferred to late summer. While there were some conversations about a partial or full waiver of the fees, Scambio said that didn’t happen, questioning whether those conversations could be revisited.
Kuster said she could talk to her colleagues about the situation, and possibly lead a bipartisan effort by the Congressional Ski and Snowboard Caucus that would continue to defer the fees.
“We know you play a vibrant economical and cultural role in different parts of the state,” Kuster told the ski industry professionals.
While this season of skiing and snowboarding will be unique, Kuster said it is important for the health and well-being of so many Granite Staters to be able to enjoy the outdoors and ski lifts.
She said some resorts are considering the implementation of food trucks and other initiatives to create a new atmosphere of normal on the slopes.
“I think it is really exciting. This is something families can enjoy together,” Kuster said of the upcoming ski season.
Ellen Chandler of Jackson XC said her organization will be adding more fire pits to help spread people out and keep them safe. They are also planning to film an educational video informing people how to put their ski boots on at their vehicles.
“I am really impressed by the ingenuity,” said Kuster, adding she is excited about spending time on the slopes in the coming months.
Steve Negron, Kuster’s opponent in Tuesday’s election, said the effects of COVID-19 have touched nearly every industry in the state, and the ski industry is no exception.
“New Hampshire lodges and mountains will face additional challenges this season. While VP Joe Biden and Congresswoman Kuster will want us to have a ‘dark winter,’ I want to encourage ski businesses and Granite Staters to stay open and hopeful,” Negron said in a statement. “We are a strong, smart state, and with some additional precautionary strategies, doors and slopes can stay open and Granite Staters can enjoy the beauty of our great state this winter.”