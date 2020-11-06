CONCORD — New Hampshire will have its own election recounting season with ballots being contested in 16 different races starting next Monday, Secretary of State Bill Gardner has announced.
Executive Councilor Debora Pignatelli, D-Nashua, requested a recount of her election that she lost to Milford Republican Dave Wheeler by 2,499 votes.
The council recount that has the most number of ballots is set for Nov. 18, the last day for recounting.
Gardner scheduled the legislative recounts earlier so they are done well in advance of Dec. 2 when the Legislature meets to organize for the 2021 session.
State Sens. Shannon Chandley, D-Amherst, Melanie Levesque, D-Brookline and Jeanne Dietsch, D-Peterborough, have each requested recounts.
On Monday, volunteers will recount ballots in Senate District 11, which Chandley represents.
She lost to Milford Republican Gary Daniels in the election by 198 ballots.
The recount of Dietsch's race in Senate District 9 will be on Tuesday.
Bedford Republican Denise Ricciardi defeated Dietsch in the election by 409 votes.
Levesque's race in Senate District 12 will be recounted on Wednesday.
Last week, Nashua Republican Kevin Avard defeated Levesque by 805 votes.
There are a dozen recounts for seats in the 400-member House of Representatives including three in Manchester and for seats in six different counties across the state.
Rep. Erika Connors, D-Manchester, held onto her seat in Ward 8 by 18 votes over Republican Macy McNair.
In Manchester Ward 9, Rep. Joshua Query, D-Manchester, kept his seat by 36 votes over Republican Robert Kliskey.
In Manchester Ward 12, Republican Dick Marston won by 25 votes over Democrat William Zackeroff to replace Robert Backus, D-Manchester, who did not run again.
All three Manchester recounts are set for next Friday.
The recounts will all take place at the State Archives Building in Concord.