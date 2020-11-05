CONCORD — A record 814,092 ballots were cast in Tuesday’s election in New Hampshire, according to Secretary of State Bill Gardner.
The total shattered the previous record of 755,850 which were cast in the state four years ago.
Prior to Election Day, Gardner predicted that at least 800,000 voters would cast ballots.
“The total is pretty impressive. Once again our voters have shown themselves to be very engaged,” Gardner said Thursday.
The total turnout represented 78% of the latest estimate for registered voters, which was 1,043,178.
The actual turnout percentage will be lower than that because New Hampshire permits residents to show up and register to vote on Election Day.
Gov. Chris Sununu praised the staffs of Attorney General Gordon MacDonald and Gardner along with local election officials across the state for supervising an election that had few glitches.
A record 261,062 cast absentee ballots in this general election, which was another record.
The previous high for absentee ballots came two years ago when roughly 90,000 voted that way.
Until Tuesday, the most absentee ballots cast in a presidential election year was in 2016 when 75,305 voted in that manner.
Among all ballots cast, 32% were by absentee and about 68% showed up to vote in person last Tuesday.
In September’s primary, roughly 29% voted by absentee and 71% in person.
The Legislature passed and Sununu signed a state law permitting for this election alone to let anyone vote by absentee due to concerns with COVID-19.
The total vote in all 10 counties was higher than it was in 2016 but it didn’t rise in every community.
For example, the total vote Tuesday in several college towns was lower than it was in 2016 as many students took classes remotely.
Four years ago, there were 9,721 ballots cast in Durham, hometown of the University of New Hampshire.
Last Tuesday, 7,878 voted in Durham which represented a falloff of about 20%.
In Hanover where Dartmouth College is located, the drop was even more significant.
Four years ago, Hanover had 11,297 voting there but the total ballots cast in the 2020 election was 7,171, 37% fewer voters than in 2016.
Gardner’s staff posted all the final results for statewide, county and legislative district races.