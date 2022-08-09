Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York City

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower the day after FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach home, in New York City on Tuesday.

 DAVID DEE DELGADO/REUTERS

CONCORD — New Hampshire Republican candidates up and down the ballot attacked the FBI raid on former President Trump’s Florida home Monday night, accusing the White House of “weaponizing” law enforcement to intimidate Trump and his followers three months before the midterm elections.

They contend a goal of the raid was to further saddle Trump with scandal as he strongly considers a comeback run for the White House in 2024.