MANCHESTER — All three Democratic incumbents seeking reelection to federal office in New Hampshire lead Republican challengers even though voters remain deeply divided about them, according to a new independent poll.

Gov. Chris Sununu holds the strongest lead of any candidate for major office, out in front 50% to 34% over Democratic nominee and state Sen. Tom Sherman of Rye in the Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll done for the New Hampshire Institute of Politics (NHIOP).