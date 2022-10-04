MANCHESTER — All three Democratic incumbents seeking reelection to federal office in New Hampshire lead Republican challengers even though voters remain deeply divided about them, according to a new independent poll.
Gov. Chris Sununu holds the strongest lead of any candidate for major office, out in front 50% to 34% over Democratic nominee and state Sen. Tom Sherman of Rye in the Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll done for the New Hampshire Institute of Politics (NHIOP).
NHIOP Executive Director Neal Levesque noted Sherman has a lot of room potentially to grow because 45% don’t know enough about him to form an opinion.
U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster has opened up the biggest lead among the congressional delegation with 49% support to 35% for Republican nominee Bob Burns of Pembroke.
The other 16% were undecided about that race.
Burns is the least known of all candidates for major office as 47% don’t have an opinion about him.
Sen. Maggie Hassan led Republican nominee Don Bolduc of Stratham, 49% to 43% while Rep. Chris Pappas led GOP candidate Karoline Leavitt in the 1st Congressional District, 49% to 41%.
The poll found, however, that roughly half of all voters had an unfavorable view of Hassan (51%), Pappas (48%) and Kuster (46%).
Dem leads built on low popularity of rivals
The leads the Democrat incumbents had were built on how little voters were favorable towards their opponents, Bolduc (41%), Leavitt (39%) and Burns (26%), respectively, the poll said.
Pappas had the biggest edge of the three incumbents with independent voters as they preferred him to Leavitt by a 51% to 29% margin.
Among all voters, 61% said they thought the country was on the wrong track. President Joe Biden’s standing had improved slightly since an August poll, but he still remained underwater with 54% unfavorable and 44% favorable towards him.
One unusual result was Senate Republican hopeful Bolduc led Hassan among those 18-34 years old (48% to 40%) while both Pappas and Kuster had strong majorities over their GOP rivals in this demographic group.
Among the 900 likely voters and cellphone users who took the poll Sept. 27-28, 30% of them said they could change their minds about who they will vote for between now and the Nov. 8 election.
The margin of error of the poll was plus or minus 3.3% for statewide races and 4.9% in the two congressional districts.