FILE PHOTO: Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) campaigns with Nikki Haley in Virginia

FILE PHOTO: Nikki Haley, the former Governor of South Carolina and Ambassador to the UN, stumps for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin (R-VA), during a campaign event in McLean, Virginia, U.S., July 14, 2021.  

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Nikki Haley, who served as U.N. ambassador and governor of South Carolina, announced Tuesday that she is running for president, becoming the first major rival to officially challenge Donald Trump for the GOP nomination in 2024.

Haley released an online video saying, "It's time for a new generation of leadership." She added, "I'm Nikki Haley, and I'm running for president."