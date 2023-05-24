Nikki Haley

Newly announced Republican candidate for President Nikki Haley signs autographs during a town hall on Thursday in Exeter.

 Nancy Lane/Boston Herald

Nikki Haley is back in the Granite State just as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to announce he’s joining her in the GOP presidential field.

Haley announced she would make a requisite yet traditional campaign stop for breakfast in New Hampshire.