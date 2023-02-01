Haley and Trump

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley is among politicians in the state considering a presidential run. She served as U.N. ambassador under President Donald Trump.  

 Calla Kessler/Washington Post

WASHINGTON  - Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley will launch her candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination on Feb. 15, squaring off against her one-time boss, former President Donald Trump, according to a source familiar with her plans.

Haley is expected to release details about her White House bid in an invitation to supporters later on Wednesday, according to local news outlet The Post and Courier, which first reported the planned announcement.