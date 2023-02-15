Nikki Haley

In this photo from Jan. 20, 2023, Nikki Haley visits "Hannity" at Fox News Channel Studios in New York City.  

 Theo Wargo/Getty Images/TNS

Nikki Haley thawed a Republican presidential field that had been frozen for months by her former boss Donald Trump’s comeback bid.

Yet with her entry Tuesday into the 2024 race, she now faces an uphill battle in casting herself as the younger voice the party needs to retake the White House.