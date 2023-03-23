Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on March 3 at National Harbor, Maryland.  

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is setting a strikingly different tone regarding the war in Ukraine than her fellow Republican presidential hopefuls.

“Everyone knows it, yet President (Joe) Biden and some Republicans are failing to realize a corresponding truth: If Russia wins in Ukraine, China wins too,” the former South Carolina governor wrote in a Tuesday morning Wall Street Journal op-ed.