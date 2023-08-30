FILE PHOTO: U.S. Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley attends a town hall in Indian Land

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley attends a town hall in Indian Land, South Carolina, U.S. Aug. 28, 2023. 

 SAM WOLFE/REUTERS

Nikki Haley is enjoying a surge in support after a strong performance in last week’s Republican presidential debate even though many viewers thought rival Vivek Ramaswamy won the clash.

A pollster who works for former President Donald Trump’s campaign says the former UN envoy’s support rose significantly in surveys done after the debate in early voting states of New Hampshire and Iowa.