HALEY

Instead of the $11 million touted by her campaign, Haley brought in about $8.3 million, not all of which can be used for her presidential bid. 

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

Earlier this month, Nikki Haley's presidential campaign touted an impressive number: A news release said the former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador had raised more than $11 million in the six weeks since launching her campaign for the GOP nomination.

But filings on Saturday with the Federal Election Commission show that her campaign drastically overstated its haul. The campaign appears to have double-counted money it moved among various committees.