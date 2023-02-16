Nikki Haley

In this photo from Jan. 20, Nikki Haley visits “Hannity” at Fox News Channel Studios in New York City. Haley spoke in Exeter on Wednesday, her first New Hampshire appearance since declaring her candidacy on Wednesday.

 Theo Wargo/Getty Images/TNS

EXETER — Nikki Haley kicked off her Republican presidential campaign in New Hampshire Thursday evening, telling her story of overcoming expectations to become a state legislator, governor and United Nations ambassador as the daughter of Indian immigrants.

“My parents knew why they were there because they left wealthy lifestyles in India to start all over in the best country in the world,” the former South Carolina governor said during the opening of her first event at the Exeter Town Hall.