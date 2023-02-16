EXETER — Nikki Haley kicked off her Republican presidential campaign in New Hampshire Thursday evening, telling her story of overcoming expectations to become a state legislator, governor and United Nations ambassador as the daughter of Indian immigrants.
“My parents knew why they were there because they left wealthy lifestyles in India to start all over in the best country in the world,” the former South Carolina governor said during the opening of her first event at the Exeter Town Hall.
Haley said it was appropriate for her to start the campaign in the first-in-the-nation primary state.
“You have a beautiful state and you have an even more beautiful motto, to live free or die,” Haley said.
Haley is trying to position herself as someone who has accomplishments in domestic and foreign policy and as the first Republican woman of color elected statewide in American history.
“You can’t argue she lacks the policy chops and that’s a good place to start,” said Greg Moore, state director of the fiscally conservative Americans for Prosperity.
“She’s also got a compelling personal story and of course, that’s the second piece of the puzzle.”
2022 U.S. Senate nominee Don Bolduc of Stratham introduced Haley at the gathering, having confirmed his endorsement of her earlier Thursday.
“Here I am with this opportunity,” Bolduc said. “This is the American dream and we have no better representative of the American dream than Nikki Haley.”
Later he added, “People are saying, ‘Who is Nikki Haley?’ She is an intelligent, strong woman who is in the right place at the right time to lead this great nation, to save this great nation, to bring this nation back to the respect and honor that it deserves.”
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley pounced on Bolduc’s presence, noting that he lost handily to Sen. Maggie Hassan last November.
“Granite Staters are well aware of the election-denying, conspiracy theory-touting, anti-choice extremist Don Bolduc, and we made our disdain for him and his MAGA ideologies crystal clear last year,” Buckley said in a statement.
“That’s the kind of person Nikki Haley wants to associate with, and New Hampshire voters will reject her extremism as well.”
Challenging Trump
The Exeter Town Hall quickly filled up once the public was allowed in more than 90 minutes before the forum began.
Haley, 51, becomes the first major Republican to try to deny Trump a third GOP presidential nomination.
Pat Griffin, a veteran Republican political strategist, said Haley’s biggest challenge would be to define a “clear lane” for which to contend and compete with Trump, who has already declared, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to enter the race later this year and leads Trump in early polling.
“She could find that clear lane is going to get pretty crowded because if it’s being a governor who can get things done she could have (New Hampshire Gov.) Chris Sununu and (former Maryland Gov.) Larry Hogan and some others to contend with,” Griffin said.
Trump’s campaign came out firing after Haley’s announcement Wednesday.
While Trump said he welcomed her into the race, even though Haley had previously said she would never run against him, Trump’s campaign put out a harsh, four-page attack which included charges that Haley has changed her views on issues over the years.
“I can just see the bumper sticker, ‘Nikki Haley, I’m as flexible as you want me to be,’” Griffin said.
“She’s got to make sure she doesn’t come across too much as a transactional politician. I’m not the biggest Trump fan ... but with Donald Trump, there’s no doubt what you are buying. DeSantis also has been able to stick very well to a consistent brand.”
By entering the race earlier than others, Haley’s performance will be watched closely and could be judged harshly if there are stumbles, said Michael Biundo, who helped run Pat Buchanan’s presidential campaigns in New Hampshire in the 1990s.
“You need to figure what your unique path is and your endorsements, messaging all of that needs to match where you are going,” Biundo said.
“That’s also not an easy thing to do for her since she really doesn’t have a good sense on what this field could look like.”
Double standard?
Karoline Leavitt of Hampton, a former Trump press aide, burst from a pretty big Republican field to win the 1st Congressional District nomination in 2022 before losing to U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H.
Leavitt, a commentator on Newsmax, noted some in the national media lampooned Haley’s kickoff, mocking her call that candidates over 75 such as Trump (76) and Biden (80) should have to pass a mental health competency test to run for president.
“This is the same double standard that every conservative woman faces when they run for high office. I saw it many times in my campaign,” Leavitt said.
“If you’re liberal and a woman, welcome to the race; if you’re not, get ready for the knives to come out.”
Moore started in presidential politics working on the Lamar Alexander campaign in 1992.
“Now that she’s in, there’s a brief window for her to build a national campaign which is no easy task,” Moore said.
“We’ve seen the movie before that if you don’t have the infrastructure in these early states, you’re playing catchup, voters here notice and it’s not a good look.”
Griffin said Trump created a unique dynamic in 2016, bursting out of a crowded field through personal charisma, a unique brand and an unconventional strategy.
“Everybody thinks today they can put out a nice video, hop on a plane and the national money will roll in and you’re on your way,” Griffin said.
“Remember The Donald coming down the escalator at Trump Tower. He kept the buzz going by building momentum every day, controlling the narrative because he was the story every day regardless of what others were doing.
“This election cycle may tell us whether that’s the new normal or was Trump like everyone thought at the time, a one-off that nobody could duplicate.”