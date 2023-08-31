Sen. Joe Manchin III

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) with former Utah governor Jon Huntsman (R) at an event sponsored by the bipartisan group No Labels in Manchester, N.H., on July 17.  

 John Tully/Washington Post

The organizers of No Labels, the bipartisan group preparing a potential third-party presidential ticket, have been conducting focus groups with like-minded voters to help draft a candidate selection plan next year without a traditional state-run primary system.

The group is also considering staging televised town halls or debates in the coming months, possibly with a media partner, to help kick-start the process of selecting presidential and vice-presidential nominees. No Labels plans to nominate candidates at an April convention in Dallas only if the group's leaders first determine that there is a viable path to victory against the Democratic and Republican nominees.

Joseph Lieberman

Former Democratic vice-presidential candidate Joseph Lieberman after the No Labels event in Manchester.  