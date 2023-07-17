GOFFSTOWN — The No Labels group seriously exploring a bipartisan presidential ticket to run against President Biden and former President Trump released its policy blueprint at a forum starring two high-profile mavericks Monday evening.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and former Republican presidential candidate and former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman hosted the event at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics to also draw attention to No Labels' efforts over the next eight months to gain third-party status on the ballot in all 50 states.
Manchin said the primary goal is to build a policy-based fulcrum to bring about bipartisan cooperation, not to advance a third-party ticket just yet.
“I think people are putting the cart ahead of the horse; we are here to make sure the American people have an option,” said Manchin who has said he would make a decision about his own political future near the end of this calendar year.
Huntsman dismissed the fear that a third-party candidacy would become too big an advantage for either the Democratic or Republican nominee.
“This is the latest talking point,” said Huntsman, a former U.S. ambassador to Russia and China.
“When I start hearing people here say, ‘That isn’t a good thing, it might result in A, B or C winning,’" he said,
"I have heard that before but not in this country. Here we do it differently.”
The No Labels’ "Common Sense" agenda of 30 issues ranges from immigration reform and a balanced federal budget to an “all of the above” energy agenda, a balanced view on abortion and gun owner rights, national service and an end to censorship by any government, political party or social media company based on someone’s views.
Gov. Chris Sununu made a cameo appearance prior to the event and agreed there is a “huge vacuum” because most voters want an alternative to the two presidential frontrunners.
“If Republicans and Democrats can wake up to realize they need to make a better choice than President Biden and Donald Trump, then this can be a productive process, Sununu told reporters.
Former state Sen. Jim Rubens of Hanover, a moderate Republican, said he hopes this development wakes up GOP primary voters.
“It’s a sword over our head and we have to deal with the problem,” said Rubens, a former GOP candidate for governor.
“We have the ultimate responsibility with the first in the nation primary to convince Republican voters to reject Trump and this whole effort is putting the onus on us.”
Traveling from Texas
Mary Beth Gilbert, an empty nester from Houston, made her first visit to the Granite State over the weekend to praise the aim of this campaign.
“I think it’s a great idea for us to get ballot access because if the groundwork isn’t laid now then next spring when this third-party campaign might be essential, we won’t be equipped to do what needs to be done,” Gilbert said.
Former U.S. Sen. and 2004 Democratic vice presidential nominee Joe Lieberman was an early founder of No Labels. He said the timetable is for the group to hold a convention next April after the presidential primaries through Super Tuesday reveal the likely Democratic and Republican nominees.
“The parties are not listening to the majority of people and I think part of it is they are feeding off themselves and they are dominated by an extreme, small group within each party,” Lieberman said.
“The two parties are failing our country; they are not getting anything done for America.”
Former North Carolina Gov. Patrick McCrory, a Republican, said a No Labels ticket will not be formed to simply make a statement.
“We will present a president and vice president candidate on the No Labels ticket but only if we see we have an opportunity to win,” McCrory said.
Rival group
A rival bipartisan group calling itself Citizens to Save Our Republic warned that the No Labels strategy could guarantee a second term for Trump.
That group includes former Republican senators and defense secretaries Chuck Hagel and Bill Cohen and former Democratic presidential candidates Bill Bradley and Dick Gephardt.
They released polling Monday that maintained a No Labels candidate today would attract 21% of the vote and narrowly give the edge to Trump over Biden, 40% to 39%.
“In this divided country that we are in, this is just misguided. It’s just illogical, it is not in touch with the facts,” Gephardt said during a telephone interview.
“I wish they would promise publicly that they would not do this if Donald Trump is the Republican presidential nominee. It is too risky if Trump is the Republican nominee to go forward with this process.”
State Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley suggested the private financiers of No Labels were actively doing Trump’s bidding.
“No Labels is bankrolled by several high-profile Republican donors and supporters of former President Trump. They refuse to disclose their donors because they don’t want anyone to know what this truly is — an attempt to knock out President Biden and pave the way for another four years of scandal and division with Donald Trump,” Buckley said in a statement.
“But, Granite Staters aren’t stupid, and they won’t be fooled by some out of state dark-money group. Whatever they do, New Hampshire will be blue once again in 2024.”