Manchin-Huntsman lead bipartisan policy push for No Labels agenda
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, talked with a voter at a Puritan Backroom luncheon of the No Labels group Monday. Ex-Utah Republican Gov. Jon Huntsman and Manchin led an issue-based discussion at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics Monday night.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

GOFFSTOWN — The No Labels group seriously exploring a bipartisan presidential ticket to run against President Biden and former President Trump released its policy blueprint at a forum starring two high-profile mavericks Monday evening.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and former Republican presidential candidate and former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman hosted the event at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics to also draw attention to No Labels' efforts over the next eight months to gain third-party status on the ballot in all 50 states.