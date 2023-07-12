U.S. Air Force Gen. Charles Brown Jr. attends a U.S. Senate hearing on his nomination to be chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in Washington

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) plans to headline an event in New Hampshire next week sponsored by the bipartisan group No Labels, a move that has stoked speculation that he could mount a third-party presidential bid in 2024 that Democrats fear could be damaging to President Biden.

Manchin is scheduled to appear Monday at the group's "Common Sense" town hall at St. Anselm College alongside former Utah governor Jon Huntsman (R). No Labels is eying a potential "unity" ticket in 2024, though organizers say no decision has been made.