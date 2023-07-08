For presidential candidates, the summer before the first-in-the-nation primary can be a low-key and often joyful journey to parades, ball games, Old Home Days and cookouts as they slowly start to make their pitch to New Hampshire voters.
Not this time, thanks to a larger-than-life ex-incumbent and national party rules preventing any GOP candidate from taking the stage at the first debate on Aug. 23 in Milwaukee unless he or she can produce 40,000 individual donors.
The trope is that the New Hampshire primary is a marathon. But for these lesser-known Republican challengers to Donald Trump’s third nomination, this year will be a sprint toward viability at a sleepy time when half the state is on vacation and the other half wants to be.
For months now, Trump has had a massive lead in polls here and nationally, while he has consistently drawn the biggest crowds at “mega-MAGA” events.
“For anyone but Trump, what candidates are being asked to do is run a marathon, but at a sprinter’s pace,” said Wayne Lesperance, president of New England College and a veteran campaign analyst.
“Typically Granite Staters do not pay a whole lot of attention until the summer comes to an end, but now the stakes are so much higher, these candidates have to spend so much more money early, and they have to get voters engaged.
“What we are seeing is a collision of the national political process and the quaintness of the presidential primary in New Hampshire.”
Eight years ago last week, New Hampshire GOP operative Jim Merrill remembered, his 2016 candidate, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, was marching in the Fourth of July parade in Wolfeboro.
“It was only his second visit. There was so much more time, less urgency. ‘Slow and steady’ was the mantra,” said Merrill, who managed both of Mitt Romney’s New Hampshire primary campaigns.
“There is a greater sense of urgency. The window to make your case is narrower in this cycle than it has been for many elections.”
Can anyone break in?
Former U.S. Sen. Scott Brown and wife Gail Huff Brown look forward to holding their “No BS Backyard BBQs” with the candidates this summer. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley was the guest of honor at one last month.
A former Trump ambassador to New Zealand, Scott Brown said it was still unclear if someone can overtake Trump.
“Clearly 35% will go for Trump no matter what happens, but can somebody pull that off, get enough of the rest to beat him? I’m not sure,” Scott Brown said.
Dante Scala, professor of politics at the University of New Hampshire, said the other candidates also have had to deal with the early line installing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the strongest challenger to Trump.
“I think Trump and DeSantis take a lot of oxygen out of the race, so for these people trying to get traction it’s very hard,” Scala said. “‘Hey, I’m (South Carolina Sen.) Tim Scott and I’m up to four percent!’ That might be cause for celebration in some primaries past, but will it get him any attention now? Nope. Very challenging.”
DeSantis had his stumbles out of the gate, and recent comments by a key supporter, Steve Cortes, revealed the presumed heir apparent also faces pressure to perform.
“Right now in national polling we are way behind, I’ll be the first to admit that,” said Cortes, a spokesman for DeSantis’ Super PAC, Never Back Down.
“I believe in being blunt and honest. It’s an uphill battle, but clearly Donald Trump is the runaway frontrunner. In the first four states which matter tremendously, polls are a lot tighter, we are still clearly down. We’re down double digits, we have work to do.”
During his last visit to New Hampshire, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said this large field would shrink before too long.
“I don’t think all the candidates you see in this race today will be there when the race comes to a culmination here in New Hampshire,” Christie said. “I think some of them will be dropping out before too long, some people need to realize that they need to drop out.”
Sununu: Fewer, but when?
Gov. Chris Sununu cited the need to “galvanize” behind an alternative to Trump as a reason he decided to pass on his own White House run.
But in an interview last week, Sununu said he wasn’t sure when that would happen.
“I am pretty good with this (analysis), but I have not been able to figure out: Will there be six candidates on that debate stage or will it be 12?” Sununu said.
“I have heard both scenarios. Some will naturally fall off because they don’t make the debate stage, some will fall off in September, some will fall off in October.”
Brad Card, a GOP consultant, said it can become a game of political chicken.
“I hear all the candidates saying that — people are going to drop out, but you know nearly every single of one of them then says to him or herself, ‘That’s not me, that’s somebody else. I can do this,’” Card said.
Chris Galdieri, professor of politics at Saint Anselm College, said a unique aspect of this race could keep some hanging around.
“I think a lot of the candidates might be inclined to stick around longer than they should because they think they might have a chance if Trump gets convicted or cuts a deal that includes ending his campaign,” Galdieri said.
UNH’s Scala said the surprise of this cycle is Trump’s staying power and popularity, which he said clearly extends beyond GOP sympathy for the federal prosecutions against him.
“We have seen things pivot very quickly, but what strikes me over and over again is how comfortable and enthusiastic most Republican voters are about Donald Trump,” Scala said.
“They are willing to look at other candidates, but it’s kind of like shopping for a car. You see all these cars on the lot, but you remember the make of car you are trading in ran well, so why change? Why not get another?”
Sununu disagreed, saying much of Trump’s appeal is illusory.
“Right now, voters are amped up, they are angry, and seven or eight months from now I don’t know if that translates to a vote,” Sununu said.
“My message to the candidates would be they owe it to the Republican base to give them a good choice. You have an obligation not just to yourself and your own passion to become president. That’s real, but I put ahead of that the responsibility to the party.
“If we can get there, I am convinced Trump will not be the nominee. I can’t tell you who that candidate is going to be. There are a lot of good ones out there, and still some time left to make it happen.”