CONCORD — In a surprise move, first-term, state Sen. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, said she’s decided against running again this fall for her seat.
Hennessey’s statement Monday clearly left open the option for her to serve in a different government role in the future.
“Our state, and our region, are a unique and special place, and I look forward to future opportunities to help our community and help New Hampshire,” Hennessey said.
While in the Senate, Hennessey quickly moved up the tenure track, serving on both the powerful Finance and Ways and Means committees.
She was widely seen as one of the rising stars in the state Republican hierarchy at the State House.
“I cannot begin to put into words how much of an honor and privilege it has been representing the North Country as the District 1 senator and previously as a state representative,” Hennessey said in her statement.
“Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way during this once in a lifetime opportunity.”
Gov. Chris Sununu said she'll be missed.
"Sen. Hennessey has been a tireless advocate for North Country families and I would like to thank her for her service to N.H.," Sununu said in a statement.
"Whatever Erin decides to do next, I’m sure it will be with the same level of dedication that she’s demonstrated in her years representing the North Country!"
The decision came only a few days after Littleton beer company owner Jeff Cozzens abruptly announced he was dropping out of a race for the Second Congressional District.
The Republican-led Legislature has passed a redistricting plan (SB 240) for the state Senate, which adds the Republican-leaning towns of Haverhill, Rumney and Warren to the District 1 that Hennessey represents.
Along with Cozzens, other potential Republican candidates for this Senate seat could include House Education Chairman Rick Ladd, R-Haverhill, and Reps. Robert Theberge, R-Berlin, Bonnie Ham, R-North Woodstock, and Matt Simon, R-Littleton.
Hennessey served three terms in the House of Representatives before she defeated incumbent Sen. David Starr, R-Franconia, in a GOP primary and went on to win the seat in 2020.
Ex-Easton Democratic State Rep. Susan Ford was the Democratic nominee for the seat in 2020.
While in the Senate, Hennessey championed increased state education aid to the property and income-poorest towns in the state along with the one-time, $100 million cut in the statewide property tax that residents pay.
“While it is bittersweet to be leaving the Legislature, I am very grateful that you gave me the opportunity to do my part to make the Granite State a better place to live and to visit,” Hennessey said.