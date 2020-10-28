NORTH WOODSTOCK – Loans through the Paycheck Protection Program helped solve challenges during the 2020 tourism season, representatives of The Cog Railway, Santa’s Village and the Hobo Railroad told U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen on Wednesday, adding that some off-season aid would be not only welcome, but critical.
A Democrat and New Hampshire’s senior senator, Shaheen is running for re-election against Republican Corky Messner.
Like her challenger, Shaheen has made many stops throughout the North Country in recent weeks. A frequent theme for her has been more federal relief through a second COVID-19 stimulus package.
Making that argument Wednesday to Shaheen at the White Mountains Visitor Center were Wayne Presby, president and owner of The Cog; Christian Gainer, whose family owns Santa’s Village; and Ben Clark, owner of the Hobo Railroad.
Each of the businesses operates seasonally, and while each tried to make the best of a bad situation this summer, during which state COVID safety guidelines had them open at 25 percent and later 35 percent of capacity, the Hobo Railroad, said Clark, “is going to need some help” in the near future.
“It’s a long time to spring,” he said, and the Hobo, like other attractions, will have several consecutive non-revenue months going into it.
Earlier, when Shaheen asked him what he needed to “get through to next season,” Gainer replied that Santa’s Village needs what every good business needs: a cushion of money.
Jim Miller, the longtime “spokes-elf” for Santa’s Village, said as good as the PPP was during the summer, it “has to be that good in the off-season.”
Clark said he and his fellow attractions owners “understand risk, we understand rewards, but I never saw this coming.”
Echoing Gainer, he predicted “a slow sort of rebuild to where we were” before the pandemic.
Charyl Reardon, president of White Mountain Attractions, the tourism-industry group of which The Cog, Santa’s Village and Hobo Railroad are members, said the PPP money helps businesses retain employees.
Shaheen said she recognized the importance of tourism to the state economy and that small businesses within the industry create thousands of jobs.
“If you all go under, where are those jobs going to come from?” she asked.
Mike Biundo, Messner’s senior campaign advisor, in an e-mail said that “New Hampshire's tourism industry has been hard hit by the COVID pandemic, yet career politician Senator Shaheen continues to play party politics, rejecting any and all COVID aid packages because they don't include the progressive pork and pet projects favored by the Democrat leadership.”