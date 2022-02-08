COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus-area billionaire Les Wexner, the former CEO of L Brands, gave $250,000 last month to a group that’s been a prominent supporter of Gov. Mike DeWine, according to a media report.
The donation to the Republican Governors Association is the first six-figure political contribution made by Wexner since his close relationship to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came under widespread scrutiny in 2019, according to Politico, which first reported the new donation.
Wexner, considered Ohio’s wealthiest person, donated $250,000 to the RGA in 2018. That same year, the RGA spent a significant amount of money supporting Gov. Mike DeWine’s campaign. The political non-profit is expected to support the governor’s bid for re-election this year as well.
Cleveland.com has reached out to an RGA spokesman to independently confirm Wexner’s latest donation. The RGA doesn’t have to report the contribution until the next federal campaign-finance deadline on March 31.
Since 2017, Wexner and his wife Abigail have made $60,000 in political contributions to DeWine, either directly or through his L Brands PAC, according to Politico. That includes maximum contributions of $13,292 each of the two Wexners donated to DeWine’s campaign in 2020, according to Ohio campaign finance records.
Wexner announced in 2018 he was leaving the Republican Party, citing his dislike of then-President Donald Trump. Since then, federal campaign finance records show he has toned down his political contributions, though, in 2019, he donated $2,800 each to Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman of Cincinnati; then-U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers, a Columbus-area Republican; and Democratic U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty of Columbus. In 2020, he spent more than $8,500 supporting Democrat Steve Bullock’s failed campaign for U.S. Senate in Montana.
Wexner had a decades-long relationship with Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Wexner initially hired Epstein to be his money manager in the 1980s, then gave him power of attorney over his finances in the early 1990s. Epstein acquired a New York mansion, a private Boeing 727 and an estate in Ohio from Wexner.
One of the many women to accuse Epstein of sexual abuse, the artist Maria Farmer, said she was held against her will at Wexner’s suburban Columbus home and molested by Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
L Brands executives told Wexner that Epstein was trying to recruit lingerie models for the Victoria’s Secret catalog, according to the New York Times. Epstein also abused at least one victim after portraying himself as a Victoria’s Secret talent scout, according to the Times.
Wexner told investors in 2019, after Epstein’s death, that he was “embarrassed” that he was “taken advantage of by someone who is ... so depraved.”
Last year, L Brands split into two separate companies: Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works.
