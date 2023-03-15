Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signs books in Des Moines on Friday. 

 Rachel Mummey/Washington Post

DAVENPORT, Iowa - "Take that picture!"

Donald Trump and a phalanx of Secret Service agents strode into the Machine Shed, a comfort food restaurant on the outskirts of town here, to see a group of diners wearing matching "TRUMP WON" shirts.

Former president Donald Trump

Former president Donald Trump holds a pie as he greets patrons at the Machine Shed restaurant on Monday in Davenport, Iowa.  