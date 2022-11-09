As results were being tallied in the 2022 midterm elections Tuesday into Wednesday, attention also turned toward Nov. 5, 2024, when the next presidential election will be held. Control of Congress and state houses around the nation is likely to have a major impact on who runs in 2024.
Here's what to know about the 2024 presidential election.
Q: Is Joe Biden running for reelection as president in 2024?
A: President Biden has indicated that he intends to run for reelection, but also emphasized that "it's just an intention." He said during an interview on "60 Minutes" in September that "it remains to be seen" whether it was a "firm decision" to seek reelection.
The Washington Post has reported that Biden and first lady Jill Biden have been meeting with advisers since September to prepare for a potential reelection campaign. Polls indicate that the president remains broadly popular within his own party.
But Biden, who turns 80 this month, has also faced calls from within his own party to step aside, particularly during a dip in his approval ratings earlier this year. There are also concerns over his age - he would be 86 years old before the end of a potential second consecutive term.
Q: Is Donald Trump running for president in 2024?
A: Former president Donald Trump hinted Monday at a potential reelection campaign in 2024, teasing "a very big announcement" on Nov. 15.
In the months since he lost the 2020 election - and after a pro-Trump mob mounted an insurrection on the Capitol in January 2021 - Trump has remained in the political fray, encouraging speculation that he will run again. The former president still holds immense sway over the Republican Party and has been discussing potential plans for a campaign with advisers, The Post has reported.
He had considered announcing the campaign on Monday night, but was advised against it, as advisers feared it would distract from Republican aims to retake control of Congress and potentially push more Democrats to the polls.
The former president's endorsement was coveted by many Republicans who ran this year, though results were a mixed bag among those who received his blessing. Some high-profile politicians Trump supported, including Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and Michigan gubernatorial hopeful Tudor Dixon, were projected to have been defeated.
Q: Who else is running for president in 2024?
A: High-profile Democrats have avoided declaring intentions to run in 2024, keeping in line with traditional deference to Biden, the incumbent head of their party. But that has not stopped speculation.
As vice president, Kamala D. Harris would normally be heir apparent should Biden step aside. But doubts from within the party about her viability as a 2024 candidate have created a vacuum for other candidates to fill. That includes speculation that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg or Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts or Bernie Sanders of Vermont may jump into the race.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's projected reelection on Tuesday to another term was also likely to fuel a potential 2024 run by the swing state governor.
Among Republicans, Trump's status as the loudest voice in the room is increasingly rivaled by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who won reelection in a landslide on Tuesday evening. The Post's Aaron Blake, in a ranking of probable GOP presidential candidates, wrote that DeSantis is "constantly pushing the envelope by opening new fronts in the culture wars and pushing actual legislation or executive actions to back that up. But more than that, he does so with the kind of actual attention to detail and policy that Trump has long eschewed."
Q: How will control of Congress affect 2024?
A: "Midterms cast shadows on subsequent presidential races chiefly when they switch control of at least one chamber of Congress," said Brian J. Gaines, a political science professor at the University of Illinois. The Democratic Party currently controls the presidency and both the House and the Senate.
The president's party historically loses seats at the midterm elections, with the president becoming a scapegoat for whatever issues the nation is facing at that moment. But control of Congress remained unclear early Wednesday.
If Republicans were to take control of Congress, it would take political skill for Biden to position himself optimally for 2024, Gaines said. He cited the reelections of former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama after Democrats lost the midterms, noting that Clinton and Obama had the ability to protect themselves even as they left "fellow partisans exposed."
Gaines said he believed Biden, who prides himself as a savvy dealmaker, might struggle to protect his own political prospects if he had to work with a partially or fully Republican-controlled Congress. "If Joe Biden is seeking reelection in 2024, I doubt that he will be able to copy the Clinton and Obama trick of deflecting blame," he said, adding that he was doubtful that Biden would be the Democratic nominee in 2024.