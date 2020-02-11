MANCHESTER -- Boasting of momentum or trying to lower expectations, presidential candidates spent one last day on the trail in New Hampshire.
A flurry of candidates greeted voters as polls opened Tuesday morning at Webster Elementary School, including Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bennet, and former Massachusetts Govs. Deval Patrick and Bill Weld.
Rich Sigel of Manchester held signs for Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar outside the school. Klobuchar made a campaign stop at the school around 7:30 a.m.
“I think she understands we need to bring together Democrats and independents and moderate Republicans to build a coalition that can win this election,” he said.
On Tuesday morning, Klobuchar’s campaign touted a $3 million fundraising weekend, and polls showing her just overtaking Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden, both onetime front-runners in New Hampshire.
Former South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg’s campaign boasted of its momentum in a morning email to supporters. “[C]lose to 10,000 people turned out to see Pete over the last three days across the Granite State with record-breaking crowds at every stop yesterday,” the email read.
Buttigieg also started the morning at Webster Elementary.
Bryce Kaw-uh, 25, of Manchester, shook Buttigieg’s hand and said he thought the former mayor could appeal to progressives and conservatives alike.
“He brings everyone on board, or he is trying to,” Kaw-uh said.
Andrew Yang, the New York tech entrepreneur, held eight events across the state to gin up support before heading to a Portsmouth rally.
Warren rolled out three fresh endorsements from New Hampshire politicians — Pam Jorgensen, the co-chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party Senior; Brenda Bailey Lett, African-American Caucus Chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party; and former executive councilor Colin Van Ostern.
Biden off to South Carolina
After Biden visited a polling place on the West Side, his campaign announced that the former vice president would not watch returns with supporters in Nashua on Tuesday night.
Instead, Biden decamped to South Carolina on Tuesday evening, where polls show him still in first place. Biden’s campaign rolled out a list of Louisiana endorsers midday Tuesday, showing an increased focus on the south.
He left a few Granite State supporters disappointed.
Maurice J. Thibaudeau of Manchester showed up to the McLaughlin Middle School to hold signs in support of former Vice President Joe Biden even after finding out he’ll skip his first-in-the-nation primary party in Nashua to head to South Carolina.
“He shouldn’t have left. For me it is not the right thing to do,” Thibaudeau said.
Tom Steyer, the California billionaire businessman, was not in the Granite State at all on Tuesday: he spent the day in Nevada, where the next presidential nominating contest will be held.
Sanders briefly greeted his supporters at the McDonough School around noon, his only stop at a polling place on Tuesday.
Just after 1 p.m., the fog rolled over Manchester’s Hillside Middle School. The polls were quiet, but there were plenty of Buttigieg and Warren supporters outside. A boy with a blue Trump flag strode past around 1:45 p.m.
On Tuesday night, Manchester City Hall was lit up red and blue, and illuminated from below by bright-white TV spotlights.
A few blocks north, red and white "Tulsi" signs poked out of snowbanks, lining Elm Street in front of Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s headquarters at Penuche’s Music Hall. Just after 6 p.m., the bar was mostly empty as volunteers arranged campaign merchandise and snacks on tables.
In Concord, green “Amy for America” signs lined the parking lot outside the Grappone Center in Concord, where crews were setting up for a campaign rally with Klobuchar later in the evening.
Inside in the final hours before the polls closed, dozens of reporters and photographers from local and national news agencies filled the ballroom, wearing “Amy for America” press passes that included a bold statement at the bottom: “AMY WILL BEAT TRUMP.”
At 6:30 p.m., dozens were already lined up to get into the Sanders headquarters at Southern New Hampshire University.
Union Leader Staff Writer Jon Phelps contributed to this report.