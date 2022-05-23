SOMERSWORTH — The state’s first openly gay mayor and a former, 10-year state legislator, is mounting a Democratic bid to unseat Executive Councilor Joe Kenney, R-Wakefield, in District 1.
Dana S. Hillard, 50, the five-term mayor of Somersworth, jumped into this race Monday with a new council redistricting map that moves his home city from Councilor Cinde Warmington’s District 2 into Kenney’s district.
“Right now, our community values are not being represented in Concord,” Hilliard said in his announcement Monday. “This Executive Council has proven time and time again that it is deeply out of touch with the ‘Live Free or Die’ spirit, and people all across New Hampshire are feeling the disastrous effects of its actions.”
Hilliard is in his 22nd year as a school district administrator, currently the director of school district operations for SAU 56 after having been a middle school principal for many years.
“In my lifelong experience as an educator and public servant, I’ve had the privilege of working with generations of New Hampshire leaders to make our state the best it can be,” Hilliard said.
Hillard is a Dover native and lives in Somersworth with his husband, Sean.
Kenney declined to comment Monday on Hilliard’s candidacy, citing the lawsuit from partisan Democrats who have challenged the legality of the Executive Council redistricting law.
Abortion rights, public education, COVID-19 relief are top issues
Hilliard criticized the GOP council’s support for aid to religious and private schools and its past votes against COVID-19 federal relief grants and family planning services for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England and other operators of abortion clinics in the state.
The Republican-led Legislature approved a council redistricting map after Kenney and two other Republican councilors had urged the state Senate to make adjustments to their districts.
The final map plan that Gov. Chris Sununu signed on May 9 made a few — but by no means all — of the changes, that the GOP councilors wanted.
One change made that Kenney had suggested was to move Hanover and Lebanon out of his district into Warmington’s District 2.
Former Councilor Mike Cryans, a Hanover Democrat, had been planning to mount another challenge against Kenney, who beat him in 2020. Kenney won their several matches except when Cryans beat him in 2018.
This time, Cryans decided to launch a Democratic primary run against Warmington in the changed District 2.
At 20, Hilliard was one of the youngest in the entire, 400-person House of Representatives, first elected in 1992 as a Keene State College student.
He served five terms in the House and locally started in politics as a city councilor in 2002, before first taking the mayor’s post in January 2014.
Hilliard won a hard-fought, re-election win as mayor over Councilor Crystal Paradis last year.