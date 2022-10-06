Bolduc Hassan

The race between Don Bolduc and incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan is one of seven considered crucial to control of the U.S. Senate.

Republicans in the tightest U.S. Senate races are getting help from deep-pocketed allies who are unleashing a late advertising blitz, potentially neutralizing their Democratic rivals’ fundraising advantage heading into the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Led by a fundraising group tied to Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell, dozens of conservative organizations reported spending more than $104 million in September to help Republican candidates in seven Senate races widely seen as competitive, a Reuters analysis of federal disclosures found.