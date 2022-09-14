Congressman Chris Pappas called GOP nominee in the 1st Congressional District race Karoline Leavitt “extreme and divisive” during his general election campaign kick-off Wednesday morning.

“She is the most extreme, out of step nominee that the 1st District voters have ever seen,” Pappas said during a Zoom call Wednesday morning. “She is very clear that supports overturning Roe v. Wade and banning abortion. She’s promised to write the bill to privatize social security.”