Rep. Chris Pappas officially declared victory early Wednesday afternoon, after his opponent, Republican Matt Mowers, called Wednesday morning to concede the race.
At a gathering of family and supporters in Manchester’s Arms Park, Pappas spoke about the need for Republicans and Democrats to work together as he outlined his priorities for his second two-year term.
“It’s clear that Granite Staters are feeling the urgency of the moment that we’re living through, especially as it pertains to this pandemic,” Pappas said. “Our economy here is faltering, and it’s leaving some people out and leaving some people behind. Our health care system is strained, and if we’re not careful over the next few months we’re going to continue to see numbers rise here in New Hampshire.”
Pappas said that when he returned to Washington he hoped to continue serving on the Veterans’ Affairs committee. He listed several priorities, including tackling the expense of health care and prescriptions, addressing climate change and investing in infrastructure and job training programs.
The nearly year-long campaign favored Pappas, though polls showed the race tightening in the campaign’s final days.
Pappas garnered 205,606 votes to Mowers’ 185,159 across the district.
Although Pappas has worked with Republicans on legislation, Mowers worked to paint Pappas as an ultra-liberal partisan while touting his own endorsement from President Donald Trump.
Mowers started campaigning against Pappas in January, after serving as a political appointee in Trump’s state department and working as a consultant in Washington before he moved to New Hampshire to run for Congress.
Pappas focused on his proposals for economic recovery and contrasted his deep Manchester roots with Mowers’ recent move to New Hampshire.
For New Hampshire’s 1st District, once held to be among the country’s swingingest seats, could Pappas’ reelection signal growing stability?
Democrat Carol Shea-Porter and Republican Frank Guinta spent the better part of a decade trading the seat. It flipped back and forth four times, every election between 2008 and 2016. Shea-Porter won her final term in 2016, the same year a slim majority of voters in the district voted for President Donald Trump.
After she announced her intention not to seek re-election in 2018, Pappas beat 10 other Democrats in the primary, including the son of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, before defeating Republican Eddie Edwards.
Pappas’ win Tuesday marked the first time since Shea-Porter’s 2008 reelection that anyone has been reelected in the 1st District, and it was the Democrats’ third straight win in the district.