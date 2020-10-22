Rep. Chris Pappas' campaign confirmed that he is dating an ex-lobbyist after his opponent brought up the relationship in a Wednesday debate, but said it has had no bearing on the congressman's votes.
The campaign said Pappas and the lobbyist, Vann Bentley, have lived together since January, after Bentley left a job as a lobbyist for Amazon in August 2019.
Members of Congress are not barred from having — and are not required to disclose — romantic relationships with lobbyists, according to the House Ethics Committee.
They are not permitted to accept gifts from lobbyists. Pappas' campaign said the congressman did not accept gifts from Bentley while he was a lobbyist.
Pappas and his supporters have said it was inappropriate for Republican Matt Mowers to bring up the relationship.
“It crossed a line,” Pappas said after the debate. “This should have been a debate focused on the issues that matter to the people of New Hampshire because that is what Granite Staters expect and deserve. Members of the LGBTQ+ community have always been held to a different standard when running for office and Mr. Mowers’ baseless attacks perpetuate those same harmful lines of attack.”
Mowers, a political and communications consultant who worked on President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, brought up the relationship during a televised debate Wednesday. Mowers said Pappas failed to make the proper disclosures about the relationship.
"That is not true," Pappas said.
"Ask anyone who lives in Ward One," Mowers retorted, referring to Pappas' neighborhood in Manchester.
After the debate, Mowers' campaign released a statement that said Pappas' vote for a 2019 bill on immigration aligned with Amazon's interests, though it also said, "correlation does not necessarily equal causation."
The bill, H.R. 1044, increased the number of visas available for family-based immigration and removed a cap on employment visas, and passed by a wide bipartisan margin. Pappas has supported measures to make immigration easier since his 2018 campaign.
Bentley worked as a lobbyist for Amazon at the time of the vote and left about a month later, Pappas' campaign said. He is no longer employed as a lobbyist.
Mowers' campaign said Pappas had violated House ethics rules. Asked for evidence of a violation, campaign spokeswoman Alexandra Wilkes said it should be up to Pappas to prove he did not violate House rules.
Mowers' campaign said his wife's job as a CNN producer would have no bearing on his votes, nor would his work consulting for prescription drug companies, like Epi-Pen maker Mylan.
The Mowers campaign did not respond when asked if Mowers would recuse himself from voting on bills related to prescription drugs.