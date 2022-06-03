CONCORD — U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas on Friday made his bid for a third term official and insisted New Hampshire voters would “throw the conventional wisdom out” and that neither party would dominate the midterm election here.
On the third day of candidate filing, Gov. Chris Sununu got his third Republican primary opponent as Marine veteran Julian Acciard of Derry formally jumped in, declaring Sununu to be a fake conservative.
A large group of supporters from Pappas' campaign lined the hallway outside Secretary of State David Scanlan’s office to cheer the arrival of Pappas and Vann Bentley, his fiancé.
In 2018, Pappas, a former executive councilor, made history as the first LBGTQ candidate elected to major office in New Hampshire.
While political pundits have declared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a lame duck and predicted Republicans are likely to take control of the House, Pappas said he’s unconvinced of that outcome.
“I think people in New Hampshire are smart, they pick and choose based not on party, but on the individual and the track record of working for them, and I will put my record on that against anyone else in this race,” Pappas said.
“I think voters throw the conventional wisdom out the window in a place like this.”
Pappas is among a small group of targeted Democrats coming from swing districts whose defeat would translate to a GOP takeover on Capitol Hill.
Despite having supported the Democratic agenda, Pappas said he has bucked his leadership.
As examples, he offered his support for a gasoline tax holiday, his opposition to the Biden Treasury Department's failed attempt to make banks turn over more information about customer transactions and his push to have President Biden more quickly reopen the border with Canada during the pandemic.
“I’m willing to take on members of my own party to get solutions and get results for the people of new Hampshire,” Pappas said.
More than a half dozen Republicans will run in the Sept. 13 primary. One of them, state Rep. Timothy Baxter, R-Seabrook, pounced on Pappas’ claim he is a maverick.
“He votes with AOC over 90% of the time. He's a radical Socialist. I will make sure he's fired in November,” Baxter said referring to liberal New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Pappas said he was glad the Supreme Court redrew the congressional districts and thinks in the future that this should be the job of independent commissions rather than state lawmakers.
“At every step of the way, legislators were told politics got in the way of this decision,” said Pappas, who turns 42 Saturday.
“They (GOP legislative leaders) were looking to create two seats, each in which only one party could win.”
The court map moved only five tiny towns from Pappas’ 1st District into the 2nd District represented by Democrat Annie Kuster.
NH last to redistrict
Acciard, 34, had been running for a year in a crowded 1st Congressional District GOP primary until he abruptly shifted gears two months ago and declared he would oppose Sununu in his bid for a fourth term.
The decision came right after Sununu joked at an April 3 dinner in Washington that former President Donald Trump was “crazy,” but Acciard said that wasn’t the trigger.
“The real pivot point was not Sununu’s Trump comments, which everyone would assume. It was actually his comments about voters and the state Legislature,” Acciard said.
“He no longer believes in the (conservative) movement. The same way a general can no longer command an army when he doesn’t believe in the outcome of a war, so too does it go in politics. You can’t lead a political movement when you no longer believe in it.”
As examples of betraying conservatives, Acciard pointed to Sununu’s opposition to bills expanding parental rights, banning school mask mandates and weakening the power of chief executives during future states of emergency.
“He decided apparently his word doesn’t mean anything beyond the momentary convenience of getting what he wants,” Acciard said.
“This makes him the very definition of a politician, and I would rather have a statesman lead us.”
Acciard becomes the third to say he’ll run in the primary, joining Brentwood businessman Thad Riley and former state Rep. and 2020 candidate Karen Testerman of Franklin.
“As far as the governor goes, he’s vanilla and I am chocolate in more ways than one,” said Acciard, who is Black. “We are diametrically opposite.”
It’s quite possible all the candidates will rally behind one, Acciard said.
“I don’t have an ego. It is not about me,” Acciard said.
“If one of the candidates has a better shot in a month or two from now, I will back out and I will support that candidate.”
Also signing up last Friday was Republican Senate hopeful Dennis Lemare, a 65-year-old forklift operator and former stock broker who last ran for the U.S. Senate in 2010.
Lemare finished fifth in a GOP field of seven that ex-Sen. Kelly Ayotte of Nashua won. His last run for major office was in the 1st Congressional District in 2014.
“I am a populist and think I have common sense solutions for working families,” said Lemare.
This new entry means at least nine GOP hopefuls will be on the ballot, all to try and knock off Sen. Maggie Hassan.
“No one is catching fire or there wouldn’t be this many candidates running. It’s wide open," Lemare said.