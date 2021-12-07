MANCHESTER — U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas said there’s a “lot on the line” for working families on Capitol Hill, and a fully recovering economy will be the top issue facing the next Congress after midterm elections that are 11 months away.
During an interview Tuesday, Pappas said his desire for consensus on major issues convinced him to seek a third term in what could be a dramatically different 1st Congressional District than the one he’s represented for three years.
“I think our focus has to be squarely on the economy, making sure people can get back to work, can get affordable, quality health care, and that the economic picture improves for everyone and not just those at the top,” Pappas said.
“That’s the legislation we are working on right now, and there’s a lot on the line.”
Pappas completed a 14-community announcement tour last weekend, visiting many communities which won’t be in his district if a House GOP leadership-drawn redistricting map becomes law next year.
The proposed maps move 75 towns and city wards and more than 360,000 residents, or 25% of the state’s population, from one congressional district to another.
Following the 2020 Census, the 1st District had 18,000 more residents than the 2nd District.
At one point, Pappas said he might run for governor if the GOP tried to rig the redistricting process.
Once Gov. Chris Sununu announced last month he was seeking reelection and not running for the U.S. Senate, Pappas soon after confirmed he would seek another term in the House.
Dramatic change for 1st?
State Democratic leaders joined Pappas in urging Sununu to reject what they consider to be an attempt to make the 1st District a reliable one for Republicans.
House Republicans said only one GOP candidate has won in the 10 congressional elections over the past decade, and these changes make the districts more competitive.
A Republican National Committee spokesman said Pappas’ days as an elective office holder are numbered.
“Chris Pappas’s political career is over. After realizing he would lose a run for governor against Chris Sununu, he’s decided that the less embarrassing route is losing his congressional seat to become a lobbyist,” Andrew Mahaleris said in a statement.
A half dozen Republicans have already lined up to try to unseat Pappas, including 2020 nominee and ex-State Department official Matt Mowers of Gilford, former Trump administration spokesperson Karoline Leavitt of Hampton, former TV news anchor Gail Huff Brown of Rye, State Rep. Timothy Baxter, R-Seabrook, Julian Acciard of Derry and Gilead Towne of Salem.
“Every Republican who is running for Congress in this district is looking to get Donald Trump’s support,” Pappas said. “I think folks are looking for a race to boil down to Joe Biden versus Donald Trump, but this must be a focused race on what the people of New Hampshire need.”
Pappas remains optimistic the Senate will by year’s end approve a Build Back Better plan that provides support for child care, early pre-school, prescription drug benefits and other domestic programs. The House approved its own version a few months ago.
Pappas pushed back at GOP political ads lampooning the federal infrastructure bill Biden signed because they charge it gives New Hampshire the smallest amount on highway spending of any state.
Pappas cited a CNBC study that concluded, based on per capita spending, New Hampshire will receive more than half of states from the $1.7 trillion infrastructure law, including California and New York.
In that survey, Vermont, Maine, Rhode Island and Connecticut each get more per capita than New Hampshire’s grant of $1,500 per person under the bill. Massachusetts would get slightly less at $1,400 per person.
The White House said it gives New Hampshire $1.1 billion for highways over the next five years and another $225 million for bridges.
“Roads and bridges alone would get a 47% bump, and last week we announced $72 million for water infrastructure, which is a big increase,” Pappas said.
“This bill is a comprehensive win for New Hampshire.”
On highway spending, Pappas said he worked to increase the state’s allocation under a federal highway bill the U.S. House passed; the U.S. Senate version of the highway bill dropped those changes, he said.
“I’ve been working to open up the formula to get more fairness to how highway dollars come back to the states. This is an issue that goes back at least a decade or more,” Pappas said.
“The good news is this infrastructure bill far exceeds what New Hampshire had been getting of late.”