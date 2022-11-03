Leavitt, Pappas engage in high-stakes, spirited debate
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., and Republican nominee Karoline Leavitt of Hampton engaged in a spirited but respectful debate on the issues Thursday night.

MANCHESTER – U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H. and Republican nominee Karoline Leavitt of Hampton kept it on the issues but engaged in a heated debate over a wide range of issues from fighting inflation to abortion, immigration, raising the debt ceiling and climate change Thursday night.

Pappas, 42, and Leavitt, 25, did not attack each other’s character during the one-hour exchange on WMUR-TV, but each warned if elected their opponent would make this inflationary economy even worse.

