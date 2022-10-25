Leavitt, Pappas tangle over campaign stereotypes

U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., left, debates Republican nominee Karoline Leavitt during their second debate before the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce Tuesday afternoon.

 By Kevin Landrigan Union Leader Staff

U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas and his Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt of Hampton respectfully disagreed over policies during their second debate Tuesday and fought hardest over the ways their rival campaigns have portrayed them.

Throughout a close campaign, Leavitt has said Pappas has been a partisan tool for President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, voting for a reckless spending spree that made U.S. inflation worse.