Pappas says Leavitt would pursue 'extreme agenda'
U.S. Rep. Karoline Leavitt supports an “extreme agenda” that would privatize Social Security, lead to further restrictions on abortion and denies that President Biden legitimately won the 2020 election.

CONWAY — U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas and Republican nominee Karoline Leavitt traded shots over inflation, abortion, Social Security, energy and the war in Ukraine during their first debate Thursday morning.

Throughout the one-hour exchange, the tone between the two rivals was respectful, but spirited as polls show this to be a neck-and-neck race that may help determine which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives after the midterm elections.

Leavitt hits Pappas over backing spending spree
Republican congressional nominee Karoline Leavitt said U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas supported reckless federal spending that caused inflation to spike to a 40-year high