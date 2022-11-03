MANCHESTER – Days before the ultimate referendum on their positions, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H. and Republican nominee Karoline Leavitt of Hampton reminded voters they are starkly and combatively divided on a wide range of issues, from inflation and abortion to immigration, the debt ceiling and climate change.

During a one-hour debate on WMUR-TV Thursday, Pappas, 42, and Leavitt, 25, each warned that their opponent, if elected, would make this inflationary economy even worse.