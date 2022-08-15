N.H., national Dems dog potential 2024 GOP hopefuls

Roger Lau, deputy executive director with the Democratic National Committee, spoke on a call with reporters in advance of Tom Cotton and Mike Pence making 2024 exploratory visits to New Hampshire this week.

Lau said his political career began as a staffer supporting N.H. Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester who was also on the call.

CONCORD — Political party and campaign leaders sparred as potential 2024 presidential candidates make their first New Hampshire primary exploratory visits since the FBI raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

The first independent poll of New Hampshire Republican primary voters since that Aug. 8 incident found Trump was still popular with 73% favorable, compared to 19% unfavorable, according to the survey.

N.H. Dems, Cotton camp spar over his abortion views
New Hampshire and national Democratic Party leaders criticized Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and former Vice President Mike Pence in advance of their visits to New Hampshire. Both are weighing a GOP White House run in 2024. Here was Cotton at a Cheshire County GOP event in Keene last December.
Pence returns to jam-packed schedule Wed.
Former Vice President Mike Pence returns Wednesday for a campaign-style schedule of events starting with a speech to the Politics and Eggs Forum in Manchester.

Here Pence held a New Hampshire sign he was given while speaking to the Rockingham County Republican Committee's dinner last May in Derry.