Strafford County commission districts focus of hearing
State Rep. Michael Granger, R-Milton, spoke in support Tuesday of a proposal to change the way the three Strafford County commissioners are elected. A State Senate panel endorsed the idea to create separate election districts for the three commissioners who currently are elected countywide

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — The partisan battle over redistricting returned Tuesday after a state Senate committee endorsed a plan to split Strafford County into three districts, each to elect its own county commissioner.

All three commissioners now run countywide. Three Democratic incumbents serve on the panel.