CONCORD — The partisan battle over redistricting returned Tuesday after a state Senate committee endorsed a plan to split Strafford County into three districts, each to elect its own county commissioner.
All three commissioners now run countywide. Three Democratic incumbents serve on the panel.
By political party registration, Strafford County is the second most Democratic of the 10 counties in New Hampshire.
Democrats have long held these commission seats; George Magleras of Dover has served 40 years on the commission.
Senate Election Laws and Municipal Affairs Committee Chairman James Gray, R-Rochester, said some residents in smaller towns do not think the commissioners represent them because votes from the cities of Dover, Somersworth and the large college town of Durham dominate the election results.
“There are folks who think Strafford County is better off with individual districts,” Gray said of his proposal. “We could say anytime would be a bad time but today is just as good a day as any.”
This plan would split the election of commissioners into these districts for the 2024 election:
• District 1: The towns of Farmington, Middleton, Milton, New Durham, wards 1, 5, and 6 of the city of Rochester, and wards 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 of the city of Somersworth;
• District 2: Wards 1, 2, 3, and 4 of the city of Dover, and the towns of Durham, Lee, and Rollinsford;
• District 3: The towns of Barrington, Madbury and Strafford and Wards 5 and 6 of the city of Dover, and Wards 2, 3, and 4 of the city of Rochester.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester said there was no reason to rush this through so late in the 2023 legislative session.
“We just went through a long redistricting process,” Soucy said. “I find it concerning we are just pulling this out at the last minute.”
The Senate panel voted, 3-2, in support of the plan.
On Tuesday, Gray offered a change to his proposal to ensure there would not be a special election to choose new commissioners for Strafford County prior to November 2024.
“We weren’t trying to go out and overturn the election,” Gray said.
House pushed off study of the same plan
Last November, Commissioners Robert Watson of Rochester, Deanna Rollo of Rollinsford and Magleras easily defeated the three GOP contenders.
The House Municipal and County Government Committee took testimony on an identical bill (HB 270) last January.
The panel voted to retain it.
The move means the House committee will study the measure this fall, returning it to the House for action early on in the 2024 session.
Gray said the House could take a second look if the Senate embraces it.
Several House GOP lawmakers spoke for the proposal.
Rep. Claudine Burham, R-Milton, said the town adopted a tax cap in 2020 and it lacked any political power to try to reduce the county budget and avoid a local property tax increase.
“This gives Milton and other small towns an opportunity to have a voice for them,” Burnham said.
Rep. Kelley Potenza, R-Rochester, agreed.
“The current system is great for the commissioners but not so great for the people,” Potenza said.
Rep. Tim Horrigan, D-Durham, said the county delegation was not consulted about this proposal and no one offered this when the Legislature last year approved new commissioner districts for counties across the state.
“This is not a good idea,” Horrigan said. “This idea should have been considered a year ago. You can save the thought for nine years from now.”
Soucy said the individual districts as proposed could still end up with commissioners from the cities and none coming from the small towns.
Gray said it’s the best plan possible.
“There is no way you could do Strafford County and not split up town and city wards,” Gray added.
The full Senate is likely to take up this matter later this month.