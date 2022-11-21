Former U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, who represented southeastern Wisconsin including Racine and Kenosha counties in Congress from 1999-2019, told ABC News last week that the Republican Party needs to leave Donald Trump in the rearview mirror.

Republicans were largely predicted to win majorities in the House and Senate after the midterm elections earlier this month, but came up short in the Senate and won one of the narrowest Congressional majorities on record, with several Trump-endorsees coming up short.