Former U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, who represented southeastern Wisconsin including Racine and Kenosha counties in Congress from 1999-2019, told ABC News last week that the Republican Party needs to leave Donald Trump in the rearview mirror.
Republicans were largely predicted to win majorities in the House and Senate after the midterm elections earlier this month, but came up short in the Senate and won one of the narrowest Congressional majorities on record, with several Trump-endorsees coming up short.
Why? Ryan said, "The evidence is really clear: the biggest factor was the Trump factor."
Ryan told political journalist Jonathan Karl that Republicans would have won the Senate earlier this month if they had what he called "traditional Republicans" running, rather than hardcore Trump supporters like Herschel Walker and Don Bolduc in New Hampshire. Ryan called the likes of Walker and Bolduc, as well as Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, "Trump Republicans" as opposed to "traditional Republicans."
Should Trump win the 2024 presidential nomination of the Republican Party, Ryan foresees a Democrat winning the presidency again. And should Trump lose the Republican primary but continue to run as an independent, Ryan said Trump would then be giving "'the left' the country."
"I was not a never-Trumper ... but I am a never-again-Trumper, because I want to win," Ryan told Karl. "We get past Trump, we start winning elections. We stick with Trump, we keep losing elections."
On his successor
Paul Ryan spoke highly of his successor as speaker of the House, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, in the interview with ABC News. He said Pelosi left an "impressive legacy" and has had "a career to be proud of." Pelosi remains as one of California's representatives in Congress, but announced that she does not plan to seek a leadership position in 2023.
Ryan did not seek reelection in 2018. His endorsee, Bryan Steil — who shares a hometown with Ryan, Janesville — was elected and quickly has become an ascendant member of the Republican Party in Congress.
In the interview, Ryan promoted his new book, "American Renewal: Launching a New Conservative Policy," which was published last week.
In the book, Ryan said, he and coauthor Angela Rachidi of the American Enterprise Institute law out "a conservative plan" to deal with what he calls "an unsustainable debt" the nation has.
At the end of the interview, the former speaker's first Sunday news show interview since leaving office almost four years ago, Ryan indicated he is unlikely to seek public office again and is not considering a presidential run. "I don't have presidential-sized personal ambitions," he said.