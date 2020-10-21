During a campaign rally in Portsmouth on Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence defended the White House’s response to COVID-19 and said Democrat Joe Biden would lead the country down the path to socialized medicine if he is elected president.
“I can tell you firsthand, before the first documented case of community spread in the United States, President Trump did what no other American president had ever done before. He suspended all travel from China, the second-largest economy in the world,” said Pence, adding it "saved untold American lives."
Pence said Biden called the ban xenophobic at the time and claimed it would make the situation worse.
The vice president spoke about a plan with CVS and Walgreens that Trump announced last week to help administer COVID-19 vaccines to seniors in nursing homes for free the moment they become available to the public.
“We’re just a matter of weeks away from having the first safe and effective coronavirus vaccine and tens of millions of doses available for the American people,” Pence said.
No COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for use yet, but several candidates are in the final stages of clinical trial.
The crowd booed when Pence brought up the Affordable Care Act, put into place when Biden was vice president under President Barack Obama.
“Now, Joe Biden wants to double down on the failed policies of Obamacare. He and Kamala Harris actually support adding a public option to Obamacare straight out of Bernie Sanders’ agenda. It will set us on an inevitable path to socialized medicine,” Pence said.
Biden for President Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director Kate Bedingfield released a statement prior to Pence’s visit which addressed both COVID-19 and the Affordable Care Act.
“During Vice President Pence’s disastrous tenure as head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, more than 220,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, one in four New Hampshire small businesses have shuttered and may never reopen, and the state is still down nearly 60,000 jobs,” Bedingfield wrote.
“While families are struggling, President Trump and Vice President Pence are trying to strip away health protections from as many as 571,000 Granite Staters with pre-existing conditions.”
The New Hampshire Democratic Party held a press call prior to the Pence event on Wednesday at which Swanzey resident Gene Faltus spoke about what it is like to live with cardiac issues and prostate cancer.
“The Affordable Care Act was a godsend for me. But this administration is obsessed – completely obsessed – with destroying that law in particular,” Faltus said.
People at the rally had a different perspective.
Jenn Freo is from Laconia. She blamed her local hospital’s bankruptcy on the Affordable Care Act. LRGHealthcare, the parent company of Lakes Region General Hospital, moved to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday.
“I am an RN. The ACA killed health care in hospitals,” Freo said.
Both Freo and her companion at the rally, Nancy Poole of Gilford, identified themselves as pro-life.
During the rally, Pence said, “I promise you, President Donald Trump is the most pro-life president in American history and we are going to stand for the right to life for four more years.”
The second and final televised debate between Trump and Biden will take place on Thursday night, starting at 9 p.m.