Former U.S. Vice President Pence speaks at the Heritage Foundation

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is interviewed by Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation, in front of an audience at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, U.S., October 19, 2022.  

 LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS

Former vice president Mike Pence said Donald Trump's rhetoric during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol was "reckless" and that the former president's actions "endangered" members of the Pence family and those trapped inside the building that day.

"I mean, the president's words were reckless," Pence said in a preview clip of his interview with ABC's "World News Tonight" published Sunday. "It was clear he decided to be part of the problem."