Pence: I'm 'well known' but not 'known well'
Mike Pence spoke as his wife, Karen, watched during an interview at the New Hampshire Union Leader last Friday.

MANCHESTER – Saying it's no surprise American voters know very little about what makes him tick, former Vice President Mike Pence believes his run for president in 2024 will rise or fall on how he handles this big reveal.

“We are well known, but we are not known well. People don’t know us,” Pence said during a wide-ranging interview with New Hampshire Union Leader editors last week about his candidacy and views on a cross section of key issues.

Pence breaks with Trump over cutting spending, reforming entitlements
