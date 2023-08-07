Pence: I'm 'well known' but not 'known well'

MANCHESTER – Saying it's no surprise American voters know very little about what makes him tick, former Vice President Mike Pence believes his run for president in 2024 will rise or fall on how he handles this big reveal.
“We are well known, but we are not known well. People don’t know us,” Pence said during a wide-ranging interview with New Hampshire Union Leader editors last week about his candidacy and views on a cross section of key issues.
“I think that’s how it should work. We don’t elect co-presidents.”
In four years at the White House, Pence said he never allowed a media outlet to do a profile interview of him and his wife, former second lady Karen Pence.
“I never wanted the story to be about me. I was there to be informed, to be prepared if history called and to be of service,” Pence said.
Matt Mayberry of Dover, a seasoned Republican operative who has been by Pence’s side at almost all of his New Hampshire events, said, “He is the same in the car as he is on stage or in the holding room.”
“People tell him stories that are just amazing. They feel they can confide in him, they are talking about their dog’s cancer, for heaven’s sake," said Mayberry, former vice chairman of the Republican State Committee.
“They open up to him in a way you rarely see with a politician. I think that’s his inner peace, inner strength, connectivity with God. He simply makes a strong, personal connection with people.”
Former Senate Majority Leader and lobbyist Bob Clegg and his wife, Priscilla, recently hosted a house party for Pence.
“I call him the adult in the room. He’s the only one not striking out at everyone else. He only says nice things about Trump. Mike and Karen Pence are such down-to-earth, authentic people, and isn’t it about time we had that running our country?” Clegg said.
“They were thrilled when they could drop their Secret Service detail. They don’t want to be treated like the royal family.”
Dante Scala, professor of politics at the University of New Hampshire, said Trump’s latest indictment will get Pence more media exposure, but he does not yet see that translating into a winning strategy.
Pence's strong comments breaking with Trump over Jan. 6 make him “more radioactive” to the Trump core base. At the same time anti-Trump voters tend to be more moderate or liberal and not likely to gravitate to a hard-core conservative like Pence, Scala said.
What will it take?
“I don’t think even the persuadable voters are going to reward the messenger,” Scala said.
“I think Pence could have a moment, and looking back, that moment could have been when Republicans started to move away from Donald Trump, but I don’t think that leads to, ‘And they moved to Mike Pence.’”
After recovering from his reelection loss in 2020, Pence said the couple was settling into a comfortable life back in his home state of Indiana, buying a home in Carmel north of Indianapolis, watching and doting as proud new grandparents of three.
Pence said the events of the day moved him back into the political arena -- record inflation, a disastrous and deadly withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, the growing influence of China in American markets, the war in Ukraine.
“There are two kinds of people who are involved in politics -- people who are called and people who are driven,” Pence said.
“I just came to the conclusion that this country is in a lot of trouble. I felt called to do this. I couldn’t sit this one out.”
Besides their differences on the election result, Pence said he parts company with Trump on many issues, including the federal debt, which grew while the two were in office.
“The last president did not put a priority on controlling domestic spending,” Pence said.
Pence said that if elected, he would reform entitlements, and he criticized both Trump and Biden for ruling out any changes to Social Security and Medicare.
“On more than one occasion in the Oval Office, the president would say in a joking manner, ‘That’s going to be Mike’s problem,’” Pence recalled, referring to Pence succeeding Trump after two terms.
“His policy is identical to what Biden has said. They both would allow us to go over the ledge into bankruptcy as a country.”
Abortion ban appropriate
While Trump has raised concerns about a national ban on abortion, Pence has promised he would pursue one as president.
“The American people elect the president, senators and congressmen. It is altogether fitting for a candidate for president and a member of Congress to support a minimum national standard,” Pence said, calling for a ban after 15 weeks.
“A 15-week standard would more align us with the European Union. I do believe the opportunity we have is to restore the sanctity of life back to the American people.”
Pence knows his rift with Trump over Jan. 6 gets him more media coverage -- and perhaps some votes -- but it also attracts vitriol on the trail.
As Pence arrived for a town hall forum Friday night at the American Legion Hall in Londonderry, about 10 pro-Trump protesters rushed toward him with flags and signs.
“There’s the sellout! There’s the traitor!” they yelled as Pence got out of his campaign car. “Why’d you sell out the people?”
One asked, “Why didn’t you uphold the Constitution?”
Pence fired back, “I did uphold the Constitution. Read it!”
Inside the forum, Pence courted the protesters.
“I know the people in this movement, whether they support me or not, are the best people in this country,” he said, pointing to the protesters.
Pence also dismissed a question suggesting that Trump supporters would become more violent.
“I’ll tell you there is a lot of passion out there, but I just, I reject your suggestion that passion is translated into the violence and vandalism of that day,” Pence said.
Mayberry said several voters approached Pence over the weekend and thanked him for running.
“I am glad he is pushing back and showing a spine. People thought he might be too nice to be president,” Mayberry said. “Many said they were happy he stood up for himself.”
Clegg, the lobbyist, invited half a dozen Trump supporters to his house party, and before they left, five confided they would support Pence.
“They all said, ‘Please don’t tell anyone,’” Clegg said. “It’s pretty bad when people have to be afraid to say who they are voting for. People are afraid of the harassment.”
Reformed candidate
In 1991, Pence wrote an essay titled, “Confessions of a Negative Campaigner,” in which he apologized for airing personal attack ads against then-Democratic Congressman Philip Sharp.
“I think negative personal attacks have no place in the public debate,” Pence said.
“I hope when people look at my career, they see there is a way you stand very strong on issues and do it in a respectful way.”
Pence said the experience changed him.
“One of the best things to happen to us was I lost those two races for Congress (in 1986 and 1988). I was 29 years old and I thought I was God’s gift to politics. We were humbled in those races, so by the time we came back around, it was a calling,” Pence said.
In 2000 at age 41, Pence won his first of six terms in the U.S. House. In 2012, he won a four-year term as governor of Indiana.
“I'm going to call out my opponents consistently when they are wrong on issues,” Pence said.
A case in point was his reaction to rival Vivek Ramaswamy, the wealthy biotech entrepreneur, who recently said the federal government isn’t telling the whole truth about the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
“I haven’t seen evidence to the contrary, but do I believe everything the government told us about it? Absolutely not,” Ramaswamy said. “Do I believe the 9/11 Commission? Absolutely not.”
Pence said the comment “deeply offended” him.
“I understand he was probably in grade school on 9/11 and I was on Capitol Hill,” Pence said.
“I think comments like that, conspiracy theories like that, dishonor the service and sacrifice of our armed forces who fought against our enemies determined to kill us.”